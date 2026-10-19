At $12,499, Is This Manual-Equipped 2006 BMW 650i A Bangled Bargain?

With its ZF-sourced six-speed manual gearbox and a third pedal crowding the driver's footwell, today's Nice Price or No Dice 650i is a rare bird. See if its price tag has you wanting to make its appearance in your driveway a frequent occurrence.

Labor actions have shaped the auto industry globally. In the U.S., work stoppages over what were seen as unfair conditions led to the rise of powerful labor unions, giving individual workers a collective voice. In 1970s Great Britain, labor strikes seriously constrained production and were arguably one of the most deleterious factors in the decline of the nation's auto industry. To be sure, cars and work stoppages don't mix well.

That's why we all took extra caution when we looked at the 1985 Volkswagen Scirocco 16V last Friday. While it was reasonably clean and complete, the seller reported it as "non-operational." The reason for that immobility was left to the fertile imaginations of potential buyers. At $4,999, few of us were willing to let our imaginations run wild, leaving the seller to deal with it themselves, and the Scirocco with an overwhelming 82% 'No Dice' loss.