What's The Difference Between C.A.R.B. Compliant Car Parts Vs. Ones That California Bans?

An aftermarket performance part installed anywhere from the intake to the catalytic converter can affect emissions equipment in the eyes of the EPA. This applies to air intakes, ECU tunes, headers, non-OEM replacement catalytic converters, and superchargers. For an emissions-related part to be legal in California, it needs an Executive Order (EO) from C.A.R.B. An EO is basically a paperwork trail that proves the part does not increase emissions and is exempted from emissions anti-tampering laws.

A manufacturer must file the right paperwork with C.A.R.B. and have emissions testing performed at an approved lab in order to obtain an EO. If you think that the extra paperwork and testing sounds time consuming and expensive, you'd be right. But if the part passes, it is issued an EO number that is unique to a specific application (e.g., an air intake for a 2015 to 2017 Ford Mustang with the 5.0-liter V8). C.A.R.B. approved parts come with a sticker or tag displaying the EO number so emissions testers can verify that the part is compliant. If a part has an EO number but isn't installed in the right car, or if an EO part is modified, it is illegal, and your car won't pass emissions testing.

The benefit of C.A.R.B. approved parts is that you can increase your car's horsepower without increasing its emissions or running afoul of the law. However, the downside is often increased cost. For example, in California and other states following the C.A.R.B. standard, aftermarket catalytic converters must last 5 years or 50,000 miles. The EPA standard is 2 years or 24,000 miles. To meet this standard, the California-legal converters need more of the rare precious metals, like platinum, palladium, and rhodium, that convert an engine's toxic exhaust into something more benign.