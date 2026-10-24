Hey! Pay Attention! Drivers Find Multitasking Tough When Using Touchscreens, Says Study

Here's a shocker: Tapping a touchscreen while driving makes you lousy at both tasks. According to a recent University of Washington study, trying to keep your car on the road while also tapping on a digital display leads to greater lane drift among 16 experienced drivers tested on a simulator. In fact, the study found that weaving like a drunk driver — or one with a hangover, which apparently is also dangerous — increased by a pretty substantial 41.9% on average. The tested drivers also got 58% worse at finding the input they were hunting for on the touchscreen.

You are probably already aware that distracted driving is dangerous — very dangerous. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it led to 3,208 deaths in 2024. And according to the agency's tracking, in that year alone, distracted driving contributed to another 315,167 injuries on the road. And, unfortunately, some automakers like BMW claim to be responding to younger buyer demands by ditching physical buttons and pesky knobs. Meanwhile, NHTSA data shows that drivers between the ages of 25 and 34 comprised the most dangerous people on the road — they make up 22% of distracted drivers and 27% of drivers distracted by cellphones during fatal crashes.

A separate Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study out in August shows that police drastically undercount the involvement of cell phone distraction when they file accident reports. The IIHS says that number may be higher by a factor of seven after the non-profit instead used vehicle telematics to re-survey 17,000 crashes between 2021 and 2024. Distraction by IIHS's measure includes both passive and active use, such as interaction with navigation apps, though IIHS notes that a quarter of participants in a separate study admitted to watching a video on their phones while driving within the past 30 days.