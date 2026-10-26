Why Hypoid Differential Gear Oil Needs To Be Different From Engine Or Transmission Oil

With all the fluids modern cars require, it's only natural to wonder whether one lubricant can handle multiple duties. Scratch hypoid gear oil off the list if you want the engine or most transmissions to keep functioning properly. We'll get to the reason shortly, but let's first explain how hypoid gearsets work. These gears, located in the differential between the rear (or sometimes front) wheels, are common on tow-oriented pickups and body-on-frame SUVs. Some all-wheel-drive vehicles also have a hypoid gear setup in the power transfer unit, which directs power back to the rear wheels.

Originally called a hyperboloidal gear, hypoid is the modernized term for a setup where the pinion gear meets the ring gear offset from the center. The driveshaft sits below, lowering the center of gravity and opening up more floor space. However, the gear teeth rub against each other in a sliding motion that squeezes the lubricant away from the teeth, leaving the metal surfaces without a full oil film between them (known as boundary lubrication). A specialized lubricant with EP (extreme pressure) additives inside the oil protects the exposed metal once the oil film between the gear teeth is squeezed out. This kind of gear oil meant for hypoid differentials typically carries the American Petroleum Institute (API) GL-5 designation. Let's look at how it's different.