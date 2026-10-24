McLaren's Ingenious Design For Cooling Its Formula 1 Brakes (And Why It Got Banned)

Aside from the competitive element, Formula 1 is regarded by many as the toughest motorsport in the world, due to the extreme combination of g-forces, heat, and noise the drivers are subject to. And then there's the mental capacity required to drive at the absolute limit for anywhere from one and a half to two hours — or sometimes even longer.

Beyond the hardship, the main reason Formula 1 is thought of as the absolute zenith is because of the innovations it brings. Teams have to constantly think of new and better ways to extract speed, grip, and efficiency from their cars, especially because periodic downsizing means that Formula 1 engines went from V12s to V6s.

A good example is the ingenious brake-cooling system McLaren used on its MCL39. In essence, the manufacturer found a way to feed an extra layer of cool air through to the rear brakes, which not only keeps the discs cooler, but helps extend rear tire life. It is just one of the reasons Lando Norris became an F1 champion in 2025.

However, the design also came under intense scrutiny from rival teams, who called foul play. The FIA did intervene and launch an investigation, eventually ruling McLaren's work legal. However, it also tweaked the regulations around cooling slightly, which means that teams looking to develop any nifty tricks to keep components cool — e.g., what McLaren invented — may find it more difficult to do so from 2026 onward.