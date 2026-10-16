At $4,999, Will This 1985 Volkswagen Scirocco 16V Sell Like The Wind?

While it's not as handsome as its Giugiaro-designed predecessor, today's Nice Price or No Dice Scirocco is mechanically more athletic thanks to its 16-valve engine. Unfortunately, this one isn't running right now, so we'll have to decide whether its price makes it worth getting those mechanical bits moving again.

It's debatable when the modern era of the automobile began, but the advent of electronic engine control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes certainly makes the 1980s a good place to plant a flag in the sand. This era also saw carmakers finally get a handle on emissions and fuel economy, bringing horsepower back to the fold.

The 1994 Ford Taurus SHO that we looked at on Thursday was a product of the '80s, even if its date stamp was half a decade later. It still showed an '80s eagerness, along with a rare-for-the-time multivalve engine. With low miles and a remarkably clean presentation, the only thing keeping most of you from jumping on its $9,900 asking price was the car's automatic transmission. For pure performance satisfaction, you all want to drive stick. The result was some dicey back-and-forth in the early voting. At the end of the day, automatic or not, the SHO still managed to win a narrow 55% 'Nice Price' vote.