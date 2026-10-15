At $9,900, Would This 1994 Ford Taurus SHO Show You A Good Time?

With just under 60,000 miles on the clock, today's Nice Price or No Dice Taurus SHO is criminally underused. That likely means it also hasn't been abused. Let's see if its presentation and price leave us amused.

Aside from the retro rehash of the Z sports car—which no one seems to be buying—Nissan doesn't build any quirky or even halfway interesting cars for the U.S. market right now. To be fair, niche models with low sales are a tough row to hoe for any carmaker these days, and Nissan's financial situation is dire enough that sticking to mainstream crossovers and SUVs is probably the more prudent strategy.

And if we want to see Nissan's wild-haired whimsy, there are plenty of home-market cars from which to choose that are now old enough that the Feds will turn a blind eye to their not meeting safety or emissions standards, leaving them open to private import. We looked at one such quirky car on Wednesday, a 1987 Nissan Be-1 Pike Car, one of just 10,000 built and still looking like a fun time today. At $9,500, it was also one of the cheapest of the small handful of Be-1s for sale in the States, giving it a leg up on the cute car competition, so to speak. That wasn't good enough for the majority of you, however, as the little Nissan paid for its quirkiness and cuteness with an unfortunate 65% 'No Dice' loss.