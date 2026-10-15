Tesla Still Says The New Roadster Is Coming Tonight

Happy Thursday! It's October 15, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at the upcoming Tesla Roadster reveal, and Europe as a proving ground for Chinese automakers. We'll also look at shifting Canadian car-buying preferences, and Penske changing ownership.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.