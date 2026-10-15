These Are Your Favorite Cruising Songs Right Now

Folks, it's gorgeous out. Not too hot, not too cold — perfect weather for cruising around with no particular destination or arrival time in mind. But what will you listen to as you cruise through your local streets? I asked you all that very question earlier this week, and today I'm here to take a look through your answers.

Many of you misunderstood the question, it seems, and answered a request for "songs" with artists. Artists are cool and good, but I was going for the specific tracks you cruise around to — after all, if I said my go-to driving music is the Mountain Goats, you wouldn't really have a sense of the vibe without me specifying a track. Thus, I appreciate those of you who picked out just one track. I specifically appreciate the answers of tracks from Nine Inch Nails and Portishead, which have got me listening those two while I write this blog.