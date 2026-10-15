These Are Your Favorite Cruising Songs Right Now
Folks, it's gorgeous out. Not too hot, not too cold — perfect weather for cruising around with no particular destination or arrival time in mind. But what will you listen to as you cruise through your local streets? I asked you all that very question earlier this week, and today I'm here to take a look through your answers.
Many of you misunderstood the question, it seems, and answered a request for "songs" with artists. Artists are cool and good, but I was going for the specific tracks you cruise around to — after all, if I said my go-to driving music is the Mountain Goats, you wouldn't really have a sense of the vibe without me specifying a track. Thus, I appreciate those of you who picked out just one track. I specifically appreciate the answers of tracks from Nine Inch Nails and Portishead, which have got me listening those two while I write this blog.
Elton John - 'Tiny Dancer'
Elton John's "Tiny Dancer." The leaves have turned color in my part of the world and it somehow fits the melancholy of the changing seasons.
Submitted by: NotForest
Eve 6 - 'Open Road Song'
Motown is Motown for a reason. If I'm cruising, it's something from that era of music out of the Motor City itself. And that is not a specific song, it's a vibe.
Now, If I'm driving, it's Eve6 Open Road Song.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Kavinsky - 'Nightcall'
It's not my typical style of music, but Kavinsky's "Nightcall" is great to listen to while cruising around at night.
Makes you feel like Driver from the movie Drive.
Submitted by: Ray LaFleur
Pink Floyd - 'Comfortably Numb'
Pink Floyd, Comfortably Numb
That long, lingering guitar solo is the perfect nighttime drive music.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Nine Inch Nails - 'Hurt'
I was coming over the mountain Saturday night in the TJ. Top down and doors off, natch. Turned on terrestrial radio (it still exists!) and caught NIN's "Hurt" from the beginning. It's been forever since I've heard it, as the Cash version seems to be everyone's preferred version.
The first time I heard it I was racing across Florida in a rental car on my way to see my dad after he'd had a stroke. I was a mess before the song started. I was driving 90mph and ugly-crying by the end.
Hearing it again with relatively fresh ears made me miss the old man. He would have enjoyed working the gears on the Jeep as we wound our way over the mountain in the dying light.
Submitted by: 05Train
Golden Earring - 'Radar Love'
Radar Love on sunny day with the Abarth on the highway
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Eddie Money - 'Two Tickets to Paradise'
Two tickets to paradise by Eddie Money is my go to cruising song and has been since my first play through of GTA San Andreas!
Submitted by: Dave
Robert Miles - 'Children'
Amber...excellent taste! Everything In Its Right Place is by far one of the best songs to test out your car speakers. If everything is positioned, tuned, and calibrated correctly, your entire car should be engulfed with a wall of sound.
My favorite cruising song right now? Let's age myself here. This just popped up in my Amazon Music feed and man, did it bring back memories of long drives in the past.
Robert Miles, Dreamland album. Put on Children, turn up the volume at least a little bit, and just drive. Keep going. The beat will drill itself into your brain. You'll catch yourself speeding up without realizing it. This album was part of my long drives CD collection for ages and it's been put back now into a long drives playlist.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Shinedown - 'Some Day'
Some Day by Shinedown – Compared the other music in that album its very chill and easy to drive with.
Submitted by: StanceBoy
Portishead - 'All Mine'
a toss up between Angel by Massive Attack and all mine by Portishead
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon