Folks, have you heard about this hot new thing called music? I hear all the kids are listening to it. We at the good ship Jalopnik have even been known to tune in from time to time, despite us all officially being out of our 20s and no longer hip or cool in any way. [Speak for yourself -Ed.] Today, though, we're here to talk about some seasonally appropriate driving music: Your favorite tracks to bump while you're just out for a nice cruise.

After all, it's cruising weather! Not the dead heat of summer, when convertibles risk skin cancer and dry, warm roads keep your tires at their optimal temperatures for cornering, but the brisk temperatures of fall. Maybe you're out leaf-peeping, maybe you're just out for a nice drive to go watch the sunset. You could even have the heat turned on in that convertible, with warm air and heated seats allowing you to keep the roof down for those last few days. Today, we ask: What's your favorite cruising song right now?