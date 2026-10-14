Greece's Corinth Canal Submersible Bridges Are A Uniquely Strange Solution To A Nonexistent Problem

Whether it's the ancient history of things like the Parthenon and the Agora in Athens, the coastal beauty of its many islands and the shores of Nafplio, or the amazing food, there are countless reasons to visit Greece. Of course, those are all the normal reasons you'd come to Greece, and if you just stuck to them, I'm sure you'd have a great time, but you'd be missing out on something truly amazing: the two submersible bridges of the Corinth Canal that connect the Peloponnese, specifically the Isthmus of Corinth, with mainland Greece.

For the most part, the world has solved how to design a drawbridge that'll allow for cars to pass over a body of water while also allowing for marine traffic to pass through occasionally. As you know, they lift and open in one or two sections, allowing boats to pass through the middle. The Greeks, being an unorthodox people (aside from their main religion), decided this wasn't a suitable solution for two sections of the Corinth Canal and created what can only be described as a real headscratcher. Unlike a normal bridge that allows for marine traffic, the submersible bridge, well, submerges, and while it was deeply fascinating to watch in action, as I did on a recent vacation, I can't help but think it's also a bit silly. The rest of the world clearly agrees, as there are only two of them in existence at either end of the canal.