Tom Cruise Wants To Really Race In ARCA For 'Days Of Thunder' Sequel

While it might sound absurd for a 64-year-old movie star to suit up for a race, it's not unusual in the ARCA Menards Series. NASCAR acquired the Automobile Racing Club of America in 2018, transforming its national touring series into an unofficial fourth division. The ARCA Menards Series is a proving ground for young talent, but there are plenty of older drivers filling the ranks. Three drivers in the top ten of the current points standings are over the age of 50. The oldest is Michael Maples in sixth place at 62 years old.

Aged veterans are the reason I'd advise Cruise to stay away from ARCA. The Menard Series has garnered a reputation for substandard, chaotic racing. The on-track product shouldn't be a surprise when novice teenagers are mixing it up with experienced middle-agers. However, the most dangerous competitors are the journeymen in between who have struggled to move up into NASCAR's three national series.

Cruise actually might have more experience behind the wheel than some of his potential competitors. He drove a Red Bull F1 car at Willow Springs in 2011 and, of course, tested a NASCAR Busch Series car with Hendrick Motorsports in 1987. According to Motorsport.com, Cruise reached 178 miles per hour at Daytona in preparation for the original "Days of Thunder." The speed didn't set the world on fire. The pole speed for Goody's 300 that season was 194 mph.