Tom Cruise Wants To Really Race In ARCA For 'Days Of Thunder' Sequel
From scaling the world's tallest building in Dubai to riding a motorcycle off a cliff for a BASE jump in Norway, Tom Cruise is never hesitant to put himself in harm's way for his blockbuster projects. The Hollywood star may be biting off more than he can chew in stock car racing, though. NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell revealed on Tuesday that Cruise wanted to race in ARCA to prepare for the upcoming "Days of Thunder" sequel. The executive added that the fourth division romp might not happen, but it wasn't a definitive no.
NASCAR is all-in on the "Days of Thunder" sequel, slated for release in June 2028. In an interview with Front Office Sports, O'Donnell mentioned that the organization is building 80 cars for the film's production. He hopes to put the sport in front of millions of potential new fans, like F1's Brad Pitt-starring feature. However, I doubt they were expecting Cruise to be zealously committed to portraying modern stock car racing accurately on the silver screen. The NASCAR CEO stated:
I was shocked. We have an ARCA Series, which is our national touring series, and Tom wanted to go race in one of those. I'm not sure that's going to happen. But he wants it to be as authentic as it can be.
Age wouldn't make Tom Cruise look out of place in ARCA
While it might sound absurd for a 64-year-old movie star to suit up for a race, it's not unusual in the ARCA Menards Series. NASCAR acquired the Automobile Racing Club of America in 2018, transforming its national touring series into an unofficial fourth division. The ARCA Menards Series is a proving ground for young talent, but there are plenty of older drivers filling the ranks. Three drivers in the top ten of the current points standings are over the age of 50. The oldest is Michael Maples in sixth place at 62 years old.
Aged veterans are the reason I'd advise Cruise to stay away from ARCA. The Menard Series has garnered a reputation for substandard, chaotic racing. The on-track product shouldn't be a surprise when novice teenagers are mixing it up with experienced middle-agers. However, the most dangerous competitors are the journeymen in between who have struggled to move up into NASCAR's three national series.
Cruise actually might have more experience behind the wheel than some of his potential competitors. He drove a Red Bull F1 car at Willow Springs in 2011 and, of course, tested a NASCAR Busch Series car with Hendrick Motorsports in 1987. According to Motorsport.com, Cruise reached 178 miles per hour at Daytona in preparation for the original "Days of Thunder." The speed didn't set the world on fire. The pole speed for Goody's 300 that season was 194 mph.