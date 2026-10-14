At $9,500, Could This 1987 Nissan Be-1 Be The One For You?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Be-1 is one of a clutch of boutique cars Nissan built at its specialty Pike factory. Looking cute as a bug and now old enough to bring that cuteness to the U.S., we'll have to decide what such a cutie-pie should rightfully cost.

With the holidays coming up and Canadian Thanksgiving only this week, a familiar refrain will echo in households across the land: "Save room for dessert!" Pacing oneself and not getting caught with no room to spare when a big meal's final act arrives is an important skill for any gastronome. A similar discipline applies to buyers of certain cars, who know not to blow their entire wad on the purchase, but to negotiate a sale price that leaves enough behind for any unexpected maintenance and repair bills.

That was the general consensus regarding the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG we considered on Tuesday. Offered at $23,900, the car appeared to be in excellent condition. The mileage and the model's history of engines eating themselves alive made that amount feel like too high an initial outlay for many of you, leaving little buffer for when something expensive might decide to let its freak flag fly. In the end, the judgment was 'No Dice' in a 66% loss.