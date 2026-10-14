Chinese Automakers Are Moving In To European Factories To Beat Isolationist Laws

Happy Wednesday! It's October 14, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Chinese cars being built in Europe, and Stellantis loaning out factory space to make it happen. We'll also look at GM's China sales, and an Uber robotaxi lead leaving the company.

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