These Are The Youth-Focused Car Programs Our Readers Would Create If They Didn't Have To Worry About Money

Being an adult is so annoying. You still have all the same brilliant ideas you had as a kid, only instead of having the money to make your dreams a reality, you're stuck short on cash, as you get nickled-and-dimed to death spending money on things like "groceries" and "rent." It's not just business ideas, either. As Jalopnik readers, you have great ideas about all the ways we could help people, too. Well, some of you, at least.

Which is why, on Monday, we asked you which youth-focused automotive programs you'd create if you didn't have to worry about money. The kids don't want to drive, no one they know owns a manual they can learn on, and we could fix it all if someone with enough cash swooped in to implement our best ideas. Surely, Jalopnik, of all the car blogs, has readers who know what they're talking about. So let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.