At $23,900, Is This 2011 Mercedes E 63 AMG An OMG-Good Deal?

Under the hood of today's Nice Price or No Dice E63 lies Mercedes' legendary M156 V8 brute. That, plus a bunch of other AMG add-ons, can be had for the price of a new Kia K4. Is that a bargain, however?

The song "The Future's So Bright, I gotta Wear Shades" by the band Timbuk 3 was voted by VH1 (remember VH1?) to be one of the 100 Top One-Hit Wonders of the 1980s. While the song has a catchy beat and seemingly innocuous lyrics, a closer listen reveals that it's really about an impending nuclear holocaust. Fun stuff! I'm kind of glad the band didn't have more hits considering how subversive that one was.

Ford was looking to the future in the 1960s with the Falcon compact. That car would become the basis for the Mustang, which would go on to be Ford's biggest hit and, save for the F-Series pickups, its most enduring model. The 1963 Ford Falcon convertible we looked at on Monday was even called the Futura, as if in a nod to that impending debut. Unfortunately, our Futura seemed to have a sordid past, as its somewhat ratty interior and crusty under-hood appearance suggested. For most of you, that didn't add up to the seller's $9,000 asking price, as reflected by the 80% 'No Dice' loss the Falcon received. Obviously, that does not bode well for the Falcon's future.