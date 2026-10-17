Here's How Much 2021 BMW M340is Have Depreciated In 5 Years

If you're sold on the idea of a wild, exhilarating Bavarian compact sports sedan but feel you can't cope with daily driving a BMW M3, the tamer, M340i-badged BMWs might appeal. Being upper-trim-level models themselves, these "M3 Lite" models offer similar top-level comfort, handling, and punchy performance without sacrificing efficiency, practicality, or features that make the daily grind more manageable. At the heart of these models is one of the very best inline-6 engines around, the venerable B58 turbocharged mill that has also been used in cars like the A90 Toyota GR Supra and Ineos Grenadier. The energetic engine develops 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which Car and Driver says allows these rear-wheel-drive compact sports sedans to crack 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Behind such an abundance of performance, however, is a car that still suffers from depreciation, even if not quite substantial. Rear-wheel-drive examples of the 2021 BMW 340i originally sold for $55,695 before extras, but you can now find used models from $35,000, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB) data, which captures used car prices across dealerships. Meanwhile, the xDrive all-wheel drive 2021 BMW M340i went on sale for $57,695, with a KBB fair purchase price of $41,400 for examples in typical condition. This puts the five-year depreciation rate for the RWD M340i at 37.16% and a much more bearable 28.24% for the xDrive. Both figures are below CarEdge's 52.6% estimate as the 2021 BMW 3 Series' overall five-year depreciation rate.