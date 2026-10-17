Here's How Much 2021 BMW M340is Have Depreciated In 5 Years
If you're sold on the idea of a wild, exhilarating Bavarian compact sports sedan but feel you can't cope with daily driving a BMW M3, the tamer, M340i-badged BMWs might appeal. Being upper-trim-level models themselves, these "M3 Lite" models offer similar top-level comfort, handling, and punchy performance without sacrificing efficiency, practicality, or features that make the daily grind more manageable. At the heart of these models is one of the very best inline-6 engines around, the venerable B58 turbocharged mill that has also been used in cars like the A90 Toyota GR Supra and Ineos Grenadier. The energetic engine develops 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which Car and Driver says allows these rear-wheel-drive compact sports sedans to crack 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds.
Behind such an abundance of performance, however, is a car that still suffers from depreciation, even if not quite substantial. Rear-wheel-drive examples of the 2021 BMW 340i originally sold for $55,695 before extras, but you can now find used models from $35,000, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB) data, which captures used car prices across dealerships. Meanwhile, the xDrive all-wheel drive 2021 BMW M340i went on sale for $57,695, with a KBB fair purchase price of $41,400 for examples in typical condition. This puts the five-year depreciation rate for the RWD M340i at 37.16% and a much more bearable 28.24% for the xDrive. Both figures are below CarEdge's 52.6% estimate as the 2021 BMW 3 Series' overall five-year depreciation rate.
How much are 2021 BMW M340is worth on the used market?
There's an abundance of well-used examples of the 2021 BMW M340i out there to choose from, yet it seems that prices remain relatively high for average, sub-70,000-mile models. Based on current CarGurus listings, you can expect to pay around $29,000 for a tidy RWD M340i at the very least. However, one-owner, low-mileage examples kept in excellent condition regularly go for upward of $40,000. This translates to an average depreciation of anywhere between 28% and 47%, depending on condition. If you're eyeing an xDrive model instead, prices begin at around $32,000 for high-milers, but can climb as high as around $70,000 for the cleanest, low-mileage examples.
This shows that the M340i doesn't lose value quickly, which enthusiasts will easily attribute to the simple fact that they come with the B58, which has a great reputation for reliability — a key factor that will influence a prospective buyer of a used car who's after something they could potentially run as a primary family daily driver or upgrade. Add to that the potential fuel efficiency returns (26 mpg combined for RWD and 25 mpg combined for AWD versions compared to the M3's 19 mpg combined), and the M340i's appeal as a daily driver is sizable. The fact that there's a usable 16.9 cubic feet of trunk space along with a big enough interior for average-height adults and a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission that's tuned to shift quickly also means that many more performance enthusiasts will be drawn to the sports sedan, which slows its depreciation.