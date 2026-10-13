Dodge Wants To Bring Back The V8 Hellcat

Happy Tuesday! It's October 13, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Dodge's desire for a new V8 Hellcat, as well as Stellantis' refusal to offload brands. We'll also look at auto sales in China, how BMW is doing badly, and Volkswagen is doing even worse.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.