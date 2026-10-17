6 Of The Most Powerful Crate Engines You Can Buy Ranked By HP

As Jeremy Clarkson once said, "I think if you take a car's engine away, you've taken away its soul." If you're a car-obsessed human with an internet connection, you've probably also heard the ex-Top Gear and Grand Tour host scream "speed and power" countless times, or proclaim that power and speed solve every problem.

Whether it's a project car or a custom hot rod, if you're in the midst of solving your power problems, chances are the idea of a crate engine has crossed your mind. There are some "wallet-friendly" crate engines that offer serious horsepower for your money, but what if you have no budget constraints and max horsepower is your only concern?

If that is the case, here are six of the most powerful crate engines that money can buy, ranked from least to most output. We'll kick things off with factory engines and then work our way toward some of the wildest custom crate setups that, when fully optioned, cost nearly as much as a mid-spec Corvette Grand Sport X.