6 Of The Most Powerful Crate Engines You Can Buy Ranked By HP
As Jeremy Clarkson once said, "I think if you take a car's engine away, you've taken away its soul." If you're a car-obsessed human with an internet connection, you've probably also heard the ex-Top Gear and Grand Tour host scream "speed and power" countless times, or proclaim that power and speed solve every problem.
Whether it's a project car or a custom hot rod, if you're in the midst of solving your power problems, chances are the idea of a crate engine has crossed your mind. There are some "wallet-friendly" crate engines that offer serious horsepower for your money, but what if you have no budget constraints and max horsepower is your only concern?
If that is the case, here are six of the most powerful crate engines that money can buy, ranked from least to most output. We'll kick things off with factory engines and then work our way toward some of the wildest custom crate setups that, when fully optioned, cost nearly as much as a mid-spec Corvette Grand Sport X.
Chevrolet Performance ZZ632 - 1,004 hp
You're probably already familiar with the wide range of crate engines that Chevy sells. Sitting among the top dogs in the hierarchy is what Chevy calls its largest and most powerful big-block: the ZZ632, or, more specifically, the ZZ632/1000 Deluxe.
Displacing 632 cubic inches (or approximately 10.4 liters), the naturally aspirated V8 engine puts out up to 1,004 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 876 pound-feet of torque at 5,600 rpm on premium gasoline. Hot Rod, however, has seen the engine make a bit more than the advertised number in testing, but Chevy requested that the exact number wasn't released. What we do know is that the 632 big block is not cheap. It will set you back nearly $35,000 these days, according to Gandrud Chevrolet, an authorized dealer of Chevrolet Performance Parts.
The engine runs a 12:1 compression ratio and features an aluminum intake manifold with a 4500-style throttle body, forged aluminum pistons, and a billet steel camshaft with forged aluminum rocker arms. A forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods are also part of the package, as are aluminum cylinder heads. GM Performance recommends you run it using 93 octane (sorry, Californians).
Direct Connection Hellephant C170 - 1,025 hp
For a few thousand less than the ZZ632, you get Direct Connection's Hellephant C170. This near-$33k engine is the same 6.2-liter Supercharged Hemi you'll find in the Challenger Demon 170, which means output stands at 1,025 hp at 6,500 rpm and 945 lb-ft at 4,200 rpm on E85 fuel. Worth noting, however, is that the C170 still manages 900 hp and 810 lb-ft even if you pour in pump gas.
Part of the Gen III Hemi V8 family, the C170 builds upon prior supercharged Hemi engines. It uses the same cast-iron block, a 3.0-liter IHI supercharger takes center stage with upgraded cooling, and a 105-mm throttle body for increased airflow. While a forged crankshaft, pistons, and powder-forged connecting rods were already part of the supercharged 6.2-liter family of engines, the C170 takes things further with upgraded pistons, con rods, cylinder heads, and a host of other hardware changes to handle the added load.
Wegner Automotive 427 Whipple 3.0L Supercharged LSX - 1,200 hp
Even though Wegner Automotive has several 1,000-hp-plus street engines, the standout is probably the 427 cu. in. supercharged LSX, capable of producing over 1,200 hp and 1,100 lb-ft. The V8 powerhouse uses GM's LSX Bowtie iron block with a Gen VI 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger sitting atop the engine.
As you'd imagine, forged pistons, rods, and crank are all part of the package. A 112 mm Nick Williams drive-by-wire throttle body should grab your attention, as should the use of stainless steel and Inconel for the intake and exhaust valves, respectively. Wegner adds their own custom roller cams and ported six-bolt LSX heads into the mix, as well as ARP head studs and heavy-duty pushrods. Optionally, however, you can choose multiple pulley sizes to change boost, delete air conditioning and/or power steering, or swap to Dart's LS Next aluminum block.
All Wegner engines are custom-built to order, and this supercharged 427 is no different, with complete engine packages starting at $37,600. It's also worth noting that the Wisconsin-based outfit makes race and sandrail crate engines, too, which provide similarly impressive power.
Direct Connection 1500 HEMI by DSR Performance - 1,500 hp
If you're a Mopar fan and found the Hellephant C170 not enough — for whatever reason — this Direct Connection collab with DSR Performance may tickle your fancy. The engine, which is a stroked version of the 392 cu. in. or 6.4-liter BGE (Big Gas Engine), belts out 1,500 hp and over 1,000 lb-ft.
Helping the now 426 cu. in. (7.0-liter) Hemi deliver such numbers is a host of hardware upgrades, which include a stage-two ported 3.0-liter Gen V Whipple supercharger and 1700cc-per-minute injectors, along with high-performance cam and valvetrain components. DSR also gave the engine an Ultra Billet Steel crank, Ultra I-Beam rods, and billet aluminum pistons.
If you're wondering about the price, CJR Performance has the engine listed for CA$83,999, which translates to just under $59,000 USD at the time of this writing. As you can tell, that's quite a bit more than the C170. Much like the Hellephant C170, though, using a DSR 1500-equipped car comes with a few emissions-related caveats — these things aren't street legal in anything built after 1975.
NRE Twin-Turbo Mopar 426 - 1,900 hp
NRE's marketing pitch goes something like this: When professional car builders and enthusiasts want extreme horsepower without sacrificing drivability, Nelson Racing Engines (NRE) is who they call. Now, we can't trust everything an engine-building, engine-selling outfit says in their attempt to sell engines, but perhaps there's some truth to that, considering NRE managed to squeeze 1,900 hp from a 426 Hemi on race fuel and with two 76 mm turbos strapped on either side, though the same engine can happily manage 1,250 hp on 91 octane.
Pretty much everything inside the engine is custom, which explains why it starts at an estimated $69,000. Tick the many add-ons and customization options, and you're close to $110,000. For all that cash, you get a Mopar performance tall deck with CNC-ported heads and Inconel valves, along with forged pistons, billet con rods, cams, valve covers, and crank. All the billet hardware does make the engine look more like a shiny piece of artwork, which might be perfect, or a bit too ostentatious, depending on who you ask.
NRE Twin-Turbo Mopar HEMI 572 - 2,500 hp
Rounding out the list is another NRE invention — the Mopar Hemi 572, which the company calls "The Elephant." This time, NRE went with an Indy Maxx aluminum block, installed billet con rods, forged pistons, and slapped two massive 88mm turbos on it. The result? 2,500 hp and 1,972 lb-ft.
NRE says the engine has the manners of a turbocharged motor while delivering the sound of a naturally aspirated unit, with claims of decent street and track driveability. Mopar fans might also appreciate that this is NRE's ultimate Dodge build, with no expense spared on the engine. Speaking of money, this Hemi 572 starts at an estimated $74,000, going all the way to just over $116,000. Part of the options list includes ceramic-coated headers, turbine housings, a Stage 6 4L80E four-speed transmission with a billet torque converter, and a "Darth Vader Package" that blacks out most of the engine bits.