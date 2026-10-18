Civilians Can Own Hummers Thanks To Arnold Schwarzenegger

Some things were just made to go together: hats and scarves, tomato and mozzarella, black holes and ... well, just about anything that wanders too close. Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Hummer are another, and for car enthusiasts, it's perhaps the most important pairing of the lot.

You see, back in the late 1970s, the U.S. Military wanted to replace its aging fleet of Jeeps with an all-new vehicle — something brawnier and more capable. That vehicle would come to be known as the High-Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle (abbreviated as HMMWV, and eventually stylized as Humvee), built and supplied by defense contractor AM General. Its career since has probably made it the most American vehicle there is.

The Humvee began its duties in 1984, and at some point in 1990, while filming the hit movie "Kindergarten Cop," Schwarzenegger saw a swarm of them roll past. He was hooked immediately. Shock horror: bodybuilder likes vehicle that looks as if it's been ... bodybuilding. Anyway, he leveraged his fame and status to convince AM General to sell him one, and that's what eventually led to mass production.