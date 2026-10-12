Fastest-Ever Bathurst 1000 Decided By Stunning Fuel Miscalculation

When a race comes down to a few seconds, it usually refers to the margin of victory, not how long a car was last attached to a fuel hose. The dramatic last-lap conclusion of the Bathurst 1000 on Sunday saw Anton De Pasquale lose the lead as his Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ran dry. In hot pursuit, Brodie Kostecki took the lead and the completely unexpected victory for Ford and Dick Johnson Racing. The heartbreaking defeat could've been completely avoided if the #18 Camaro just spent a second or two longer taking fuel during its final stop.

This year's Bathurst 1000 was the fastest-ever edition of Australia's Great Race. Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood's #17 Mustang crossed the finish line in 5 hours, 54 minutes and 4 seconds, nearly 4 minutes faster than the 2024 race, which Kostecki also won. The race was completed so quickly because there was only a single safety car period over the 1,000 kilometers. Chaz Mostert and his Walkinshaw TWG Supra crashed out on lap 156 of 161, a disappointing end to Toyota's return to Bathurst after a 28-year hiatus.

De Pasquale and Team 18 made their last pit stop on Lap 138, within range of the checkered flag, but short-filled their tank by roughly 15 seconds compared to their rivals. The team initially believed the 31-year-old was marginal on fuel but could conserve enough to make the end. The caution for Mosert should have felt like manna from heaven. While the race would be restarted for a three-lap sprint, the two precious laps behind the safety car should have been vital to save fuel. However, it was the point everyone in their garage knew the jig was up.