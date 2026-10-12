How California's In-N-Out Burger Paved The Way For Modern Drive-Thrus

When World War II ended, and more Americans had the disposable income to buy cars, move to the newly constructed suburbs, and navigate the concept of a long commute, the drive-thru became even more popular. Moving the dining experience out of a restaurant's dining room and into an individual's car meant the restaurant's overhead was lower. There was no need for servers, plates, cups, or silverware. At the time, that meant restaurants could charge lower prices for the same food, which, combined with the convenience boom that created revolutionary products like the automatic dishwasher, furthered the allure of the quick-and-easy drive-thru.

There are some outliers on this timeline, though. The drive-thru bank, for example, actually arrived before the drive-thru restaurant in 1946, when The Exchange National Bank opened bulletproof drive-up teller windows in Chicago. Drive-thru liquor stores started opening in the mid-1950s, around the same time that drive-thru churches and even drive-thru wedding chapels started showing up. Drive-thru pharmacies seem to be the most recent addition to the drive-thru-everything craze, as they didn't show up until 1971 and didn't really become commonplace until the early 1990s when the chain Walgreens began opening them.

So next time you pull up to the drive-thru and participate in the oh-so-American act of shouting about which 1,000-calorie meal you want or which blood pressure med you need refilled, know that you've got California's own In-N-Out Burger to thank for the convenience.