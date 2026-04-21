Americans Love Drive-Throughs So Much We Even Have Drive-Through Voting

There are a lot of reasons to be ashamed of the United States right now, but one of my favorite things about this country also happens to be one of the funniest stereotypes: we have drive-through versions of pretty much every kind of establishment you can think of. What other country makes it possible to visit an ATM, get your oil changed, buy liquor and lottery tickets, pick up your prescription, and get a double quarter-pound hamburger with cheese without ever stepping foot outside of your Ford F-350 that doubles as a house? Now, you can even cast your ballot without leaving your car, in places like Fairfax County, Virginia, and a few other places across the country. (Cue the bald eagle screech.)

Okay, the curbside voting program is not quite a drive-through, but it does allow people to cast their ballots without ever leaving their vehicle. WTOP News said, "The curbside voting option is part of Fairfax County's accessible voting initiative for community members who are 65 and older or who have disabilities. While the options are and have been available, county officials are hoping to make residents aware that they exist."