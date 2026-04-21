Americans Love Drive-Throughs So Much We Even Have Drive-Through Voting
There are a lot of reasons to be ashamed of the United States right now, but one of my favorite things about this country also happens to be one of the funniest stereotypes: we have drive-through versions of pretty much every kind of establishment you can think of. What other country makes it possible to visit an ATM, get your oil changed, buy liquor and lottery tickets, pick up your prescription, and get a double quarter-pound hamburger with cheese without ever stepping foot outside of your Ford F-350 that doubles as a house? Now, you can even cast your ballot without leaving your car, in places like Fairfax County, Virginia, and a few other places across the country. (Cue the bald eagle screech.)
Okay, the curbside voting program is not quite a drive-through, but it does allow people to cast their ballots without ever leaving their vehicle. WTOP News said, "The curbside voting option is part of Fairfax County's accessible voting initiative for community members who are 65 and older or who have disabilities. While the options are and have been available, county officials are hoping to make residents aware that they exist."
Lots of regions have curbside voting options
Though techniques are likely to vary between voting stations, WTOP News said, "Two election officers in yellow vests check the voter in, "let you cast that ballot in private, walk it back inside in the privacy folder and cast it on your behalf.'" Some voting locations may be able to bring a voting machine to the curbside voting area if that's preferred by the voter, but legal requirements and procedures vary by jurisdiction. Sean Stewart, Fairfax County's Office of Elections Communications Division Chief, said around 2-3% of voters take advantage of the curbside voting option.
While this may sound like the latest form of egregious American laziness, it also offers a more accessible option to mobility-challenged folks who may not be comfortable standing in line or walking the distance into a voting center. Many regions offer curbside voting in order to serve disabled voters. According to some sources, as many as 27 states currently offer curbside voting, so if you're mobility challenged and drive a car, call your local voting center or disability rights groups to learn more about the programs offered in your area.