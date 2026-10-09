At $45,000, Is This Ultra-Rare 1984 Bitter SC A Sweet Deal?

As best I can tell, today's Nice Price or No Dice Bitter is the only one for sale in all of North America. That makes it a unique proposition, but will its price leave us all suffering Bitter disappointment?

Cadillac's current lineup includes a dizzying array of SUVs, a few sport sedans, and a smattering of full-electric vehicles with names that all seem to end in "Q." It's probably the strongest collection the company has offered in years, but it's all the "new" Cadillac. That's the post-Ozempic, hair-plugs-coming-in, out-on-the-town looking for a hookup Cadillac.

In contrast, the 1991 Cadillac Brougham sedan we looked at on Thursday represented the proudly sober, celibate Sunday-brunch kind of Cadillac the company foisted on the car-buying public from the mid-1970s to the cusp of the new millennium. That honkin'-big box of nostalgia didn't ring many bells, and based on the comments, the car's $23,500 price tag was a laughably high ask to turn back the clock. Ultimately, that resulted in an overwhelming 86% 'No Dice' Loss for the big Brougham.