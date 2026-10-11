These 7 Sports Cars Were Designed To Tackle Off Road Adventures

While it may seem sacrilegious for a manufacturer to jack up a low-slung sports car and give it knobby tires, the idea may not be all that wacky if you think about it — lots of horsepower and sporty dynamics, combined with the ability to hit the rough stuff. We're talking a bit of sand, snow, and gravel here, nothing too crazy — massive wheel articulation and extreme breakover angles are typically not their strong suit. But if you own a Jeep Wrangler kitted out to crawl over boulders, then an off-road-capable sports car would make a nice addition to your garage — if you have the means, that is.

Sure, they may not be as competitive off-road as some of the all-time greats, but the exercise does add a touch of practicality, taking away the usual sports-car compromises that stem from their low ground clearance. Plus, it's a unique proposition that few automakers are willing to bet on, except, of course, the names behind these seven off-road-ready sports cars. While Porsche and Lamborghini might've crossed your mind first, there are other names like Lancia, Singer, and a certain Gemballa. Here's a closer look.