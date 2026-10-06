Next-Gen Camaro Reveal Confirmed By Tea Leaves Following New Michael Bay 'Transformers' Movie Announcement

Officially, Chevrolet hasn't said when we'll see the next-generation Camaro. We know the old Camaro is dead, but technically, we don't know if there will even be a next-gen Camaro. Based on the complete lack of information, it feels like Chevy would prefer if we just stopped talking about the Camaro and gave up on ever seeing another one. But Jalopnik staffers are imbued with deductive reasoning skills that put Sherlock Holmes to shame, and because of that, dear readers, we can finally confirm the Camaro's return is nigh, all thanks to Michael Bay's "Transformers" announcement.

For those of you who don't keep up with movie news, "Transformers" is a film series about robots that transform into cars fighting each other, shot with a camera that exclusively focuses on young, scantily clad actresses. Today, Deadline revealed that "Paramount has appointed Steven Spielberg to focus on all creative aspects of the next live-action Transformers film alongside longtime producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura." Additionally, "Michael Bay is in early talks to return as director."

So Steven Spielberg's looking to team up with Michael Bay to make another "Transformers" movie, huh? Sounds like we'll soon find out whether Spielberg is talented enough to make a Michael Bay movie good, or if Bay is such a force of nature that even Spielberg can't rein him in. Most importantly, though, NEXT-GEN CHEVY CAMARO OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED! START COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS, Y'ALL! It's real, it's happening, and all we need now is for Chevrolet to finally make the official announcement that every single one of us now knows is coming.

To be clear, nothing in the Deadline article directly confirms Chevrolet's impending reveal of the seventh-generation Camaro. In fact, the word "Camaro" doesn't even appear in the article once. You could search the entire article for mentions of "Chevy," "Chevrolet," or "GM," and you'd come up short every time. Because they aren't there. Also, the above image shows the 2015 Chevrolet FNR concept, not the new Camaro. But this is also where those 6th-grade reading skills that half the country lacks come into play. You see, not all communication is literal, even when dealing with the written word. Sometimes you have to read between the lines.