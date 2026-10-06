Next-Gen Camaro Reveal Confirmed By Tea Leaves Following New Michael Bay 'Transformers' Movie Announcement
Officially, Chevrolet hasn't said when we'll see the next-generation Camaro. We know the old Camaro is dead, but technically, we don't know if there will even be a next-gen Camaro. Based on the complete lack of information, it feels like Chevy would prefer if we just stopped talking about the Camaro and gave up on ever seeing another one. But Jalopnik staffers are imbued with deductive reasoning skills that put Sherlock Holmes to shame, and because of that, dear readers, we can finally confirm the Camaro's return is nigh, all thanks to Michael Bay's "Transformers" announcement.
For those of you who don't keep up with movie news, "Transformers" is a film series about robots that transform into cars fighting each other, shot with a camera that exclusively focuses on young, scantily clad actresses. Today, Deadline revealed that "Paramount has appointed Steven Spielberg to focus on all creative aspects of the next live-action Transformers film alongside longtime producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura." Additionally, "Michael Bay is in early talks to return as director."
So Steven Spielberg's looking to team up with Michael Bay to make another "Transformers" movie, huh? Sounds like we'll soon find out whether Spielberg is talented enough to make a Michael Bay movie good, or if Bay is such a force of nature that even Spielberg can't rein him in. Most importantly, though, NEXT-GEN CHEVY CAMARO OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED! START COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS, Y'ALL! It's real, it's happening, and all we need now is for Chevrolet to finally make the official announcement that every single one of us now knows is coming.
To be clear, nothing in the Deadline article directly confirms Chevrolet's impending reveal of the seventh-generation Camaro. In fact, the word "Camaro" doesn't even appear in the article once. You could search the entire article for mentions of "Chevy," "Chevrolet," or "GM," and you'd come up short every time. Because they aren't there. Also, the above image shows the 2015 Chevrolet FNR concept, not the new Camaro. But this is also where those 6th-grade reading skills that half the country lacks come into play. You see, not all communication is literal, even when dealing with the written word. Sometimes you have to read between the lines.
Just read what isn't there
Michel Bay's last "Transformers" movie was 2017's "The Last Knight." None of them were objectively good movies, but the visuals were great, the first three were fun to watch, and they basically printed money, especially in international markets. Spielberg may have a few misses under his belt, but he typically makes good movies that also tend to print money. So why bring the two together to make a new "Transformers" movie?
The only reason I can think to do that would be because, this time around, they're going big. And what could be bigger than featuring the next-generation Camaro in a "Transformers" movie? Heck, they might even use the first trailer to reveal the car's design! Bumblebee (the Camaro Transformer) has been a major character since 2007's "Transformers," and "Bumblebee" (the movie about Bumblebee the Camaro Transformer) is the only actually good film in the series. If Paramount wants another "Transformers" movie, it needs a Camaro. The movie just won't work without one.
And since GM already killed the Camaro, the only way to cast a Camaro is if Chevrolet hands over the new one. And what would be required in order for Chevrolet to let Michael Bay use its new Camaro in his upcoming "Transformers" movie? The car already existing in the first place. Which basically means that, in announcing plans for Steven Spielberg to be the creative producer in charge of Michael Bay's "Transformers" comeback, Paramount has inadvertently confirmed it's only a matter of time before we get a look at the new Camaro. The new Camaro concept that will be heavily featured in the next "Transformers" movie.
Specs, price, powertrain, and basically everything else about the 7th-gen Camaro is still up in the air, but Chevy's got time. Paramount has yet to announce any casting decisions or pick a release date, so it'll be a while before the new Camaro graces the silver screen. Maybe between now and then, we'll get a few more details. Or one very angry call from Mary Barra demanding to know how we could have possibly figured it out.
Maybe both? Gambling is bad, but the smart money's probably on both.