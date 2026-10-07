SpaceX And Tesla Are Building A Massive New Factory, And Here's What It'll Make

The new factory planned for Grimes County, Texas, about 70 miles northwest of Houston, has been dubbed Terafab and, as the name suggests, it will fabricate semiconductor chips. On the company website, SpaceX describes the facility as "an advanced semiconductor lab." In addition, according to Reuters reporting, SpaceX broke ground in April on a research facility at its Gigafactory in Austin, a precursor to Terafab.

The idea behind the facility is to provide vertical integration of advanced computing hardware needed for SpaceX, and to put that fabrication close to SpaceX's Starbase launch facility in Brownsville. According to a statement by Elon Musk, the chairman and CEO of SpaceX, given to the Texas governor's office in August, the location in Grimes County works well because the state is already home to the manufacture of Starlink satellite dishes. Musk noted that the motive behind the plant – which, at 100 million square feet, will be one of the largest manufacturing plants in the world. Reuters reported in April that the chipsets will support Tesla's cars and Tesla's Optimus robots.

In May, SpaceX filed an application with Grimes County stating the company would invest $55 billion to manufacture the Terafab, with a contingency to invest as much as $119 billion.

Intel is proud to join the Terafab project with @SpaceX, @xAI, and @Tesla to help refactor silicon fab technology. Our ability to design, fabricate, and package ultra-high-performance chips at scale will help accelerate Terafab's aim to produce 1 TW/year of compute to power... pic.twitter.com/2vUmXn0YhH — Intel (@intel) April 7, 2026

Earlier this year, SpaceX ⁠partnered with Intel, which Intel announced on X in April. That partnership was meant to help "refactor silicon fab technology." However, on October 3, in a comment on X, Musk confirmed Taiwan's TSMC is also in discussions with SpaceX about a partnership at the giant Terafab project. Yes, it can be a bit hard to follow. As is the idea that SpaceXAI is now — maybe — being rebranded as SpaceXSI.