At $11,500, Would You Go Topless In This 1991 Saab 900 Turbo?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Saab 900 Turbo is described in its ad as "a well-kept driver, not a concourse car." That's fair enough, but will that description and the car's presentation make us want to spend five figures for this sweet Swede?

The first part of Dante Alighieri's allegorical poem, "The Divine Comedy," is the "Inferno," a sightseeing tour through the nine circles of Hell led by the spirit of the poet Virgil. This is the best-known and most thoroughly dissected part of the poem, with "Purgatorio" and "Paradiso," similar explorations of purgatory and heaven, getting the short shrift in studies and fandom. The use of the term Hell is also popular in contemporary discourse, where it's used as both an affront—"Go to hell!"—and for emphasis—"It's a hell of a deal!"

Carroll Shelby used the term for a high-performance version of Dodge's econobox Omni model in the 1980s, resulting in the GLH, or "Goes Like Hell" edition. We looked at a 1986 Dodge Omni GLH Turbo on Monday, and while it looked nice in the ad's pictures, the seller warned the car had age-related paint issues, a sagging headliner, and a non-functioning A/C system. Those problems, along with a general distaste for the model as a whole, led to a lot of consternation surrounding the seller's $9,500 asking price. In the end, the naysayers won out, as the GLH dropped in an incredibly narrow 53% 'No Dice' loss.