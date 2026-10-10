California's Lowest-Altitude Road Is In The Hottest Place On Earth
There's nothing like going out for a drive when the sun is out, with your Ray-Bans on, an ice-cold lemonade in hand, and vintage RnB greeting you on Sunset Boulevard. It sounds perfect, doesn't it?
We'd like to burst your bubble for a moment, though, and teleport you to somewhere else in California instead: a place that sits 282 feet below sea level and often sees temperatures north of 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Welcome to Badwater Road, a 70-mile stretch of tarmac baked into the heart of Death Valley and California's lowest-altitude road. It starts at the intersection with Furnace Creek, which is aptly named, considering that it's known for recording the highest temperature on Earth ... ever. Unsurprisingly, it would also be one of the worst places to break down.
Despite the obvious perils –- namely, the very real possibility of running out of lemonade -– it's estimated that more than 70 vehicles pass through Badwater Road every hour during its active seasons. So, what draws people in?
Sunshine mixed with a little more, er, sunshine
The road itself is nicely paved and smooth and features only mild elevation changes of up to 4% in areas, making it perfect to toggle on your cruise control and admire the genuinely world-class scenery you encounter. This is most notable on the 17-mile stretch between Furnace Creek and the road's most popular stop-off point, Badwater Basin.
On the way, you'll see the rugged but epic Black Mountains, with further highlights including the Golden Canyon, Devil's Golf Course, and the Natural Bridge Trail –- all worthy of more than just admiring glances -– before you arrive at Badwater Basin. In essence, this is a 200-square-mile salt flat that was a lake thousands of years ago, before it eventually succumbed to the climate.
It's the lowest possible point you can be at in North America, and it's one of the driest places on Earth. Obviously, your mouth will be drier by the time you get there, given the lack of lemonade, but we'll just gloss over that. Death Valley gets lots of visitors every year, but even still, this is not somewhere you want to be forced to stop. So, make sure your vehicle's essential fluids are fully topped up and that any dodgy wiring has been handled before you set out.
What other dangers are there?
For most of the year, Badwater Road isn't actually one of the deadliest roads in California, but things can change very quickly. One of the biggest problems you could face are flashfloods and mudflows, and no, we're not referring to a few drops of water and soil.
Death Valley's steep, bone-dry terrain struggles to absorb rain water, which means most of it gets flushed downhill toward, you guessed it, Badwater Road. It's not only rain water either — storms can redirect natural debris toward the road, and all of this could spell disaster for ill-prepared drivers. No matter the situation, you really don't want to try to take a shortcut through the salt flats either, as was evidenced by two men who nearly died doing just that.
We don't want to frighten you into not visiting to Badwater Road: It's absolutely somewhere that should be on your bucket list. Just make sure to check the road conditions ahead of time, carry plenty of supplies, and if a section of the road looks too sketchy, don't be afraid to turn back or call for help.