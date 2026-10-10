California's Lowest-Altitude Road Is In The Hottest Place On Earth

There's nothing like going out for a drive when the sun is out, with your Ray-Bans on, an ice-cold lemonade in hand, and vintage RnB greeting you on Sunset Boulevard. It sounds perfect, doesn't it?

We'd like to burst your bubble for a moment, though, and teleport you to somewhere else in California instead: a place that sits 282 feet below sea level and often sees temperatures north of 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Welcome to Badwater Road, a 70-mile stretch of tarmac baked into the heart of Death Valley and California's lowest-altitude road. It starts at the intersection with Furnace Creek, which is aptly named, considering that it's known for recording the highest temperature on Earth ... ever. Unsurprisingly, it would also be one of the worst places to break down.

Despite the obvious perils –- namely, the very real possibility of running out of lemonade -– it's estimated that more than 70 vehicles pass through Badwater Road every hour during its active seasons. So, what draws people in?