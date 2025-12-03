These Are The Deadliest Roads In California

There are a variety of factors that can make a particular thoroughfare notorious. Just look at the most dangerous roads in the world, which include hazards like excessive sharp corners, narrow designs, dizzying heights, or even the potential for armed conflict. While there are certainly plenty of dicey routes that carve their way through the U.S., California offers some notable examples. Moneygeek, a personal finance technology company, has crunched the numbers surrounding more than 10,300 lethal accidents to identify which roads in California are most dangerous.

These statistics also take into account the number of deadly accidents per mile, which helps narrow down the roads and the specific sections those accidents occur in. By zeroing in on particularly troubling bits of these thoroughfares, the stats provide insight into why these areas are so problematic.

In terms of the top three, the most dangerous stretch of highway in the state was identified as the I-15. Between the outskirts of Hesperia and the Cajon Pass, there were 4.2 deaths per mile over a particular 4.5-mile section. Interestingly, the sections that grabbed second and third are adjacent to one another, covering parts of I-80 through Berkeley and San Pablo. These areas, both measuring five miles, produced 3 deaths per mile through Berkeley and 2.6 through San Pablo. According to Visit California, the state offers "more than 50,000 miles of good-quality highways and freeways." So, along all that road, what makes these tiny segments so perilous?