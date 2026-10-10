5 Used Sports Sedans Ranked From Best To Worst Fuel Efficiency

Sports sedans are a great option for drivers who need something practical but still want performance. They are designed to combine the practicality of four doors, decent trunk space, and room for small families with powerful engines, sporty handling, and aggressive styling, even if some can be unassuming and unpretentious.

This makes sports sedans versatile enough for many occasions, be that a trip to the local store, dropping kids off at school, or a weekend outing with the family. It's pretty hard to go wrong here, performance-wise. But for all their breadth of talent, sports sedans aren't typically tuned for outright efficiency, as they tend to prioritize raw power and thrilling speeds instead. Still, it is possible to get up to 33 mpg out of a sports sedan (think the 2024 Acura Integra), though at that level, compromise does come in the form of power output. The most efficient sports sedans typically come with smaller engines, which can mean better fuel economy and lower output in the 200-horsepower range.

However, because this list was made with enthusiasts and thrill-seekers in mind, we are considering only 300-plus-horsepower monsters. We've also excluded electric models and stuck to 2021-or-newer vehicles, so you can benefit from something modern without actually paying new-car money.