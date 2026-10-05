At $9,500, Would You Go Like Hell To Buy This 1986 Dodge Omni Shelby GLH-T?

Bosom buddies Carroll Shelby and Lee Iacocca created the Mustang GT350 in the Sixties and today's Nice Price or No Dice Dodge Omni GLH (which stands for Goes Like Hell) in the Eighties. Let's see if we think this classic hot hatch has a hell of a price.

When I first watched Clarkson, May, and Hammond on 'Top Gear' years ago, one of the things I loved was the Britishisms that peppered their conversations. This was despite the fact that they all speak with something of a mid-Atlantic accent. Examples include calling Nissan's sports car the "Zed" rather than the "Zee," and Toyota's coupe the "Sea-lica" instead of "Sell-ica," as Americans do, mumbled through mouths full of apple pie. Imagine my surprise to discover that it's the U.S. that's the outlier among English-speaking countries. Apparently we have Noah Webster to thank for that.

Regardless of how you pronounce it, the 1976 Toyota Celica GT Liftback we looked at last Friday appeared to be in great shape upon first glance. It wasn't until we took a closer look and uncovered the car's warts that questions arose about its $16,500 asking price. At the end of the day, the car's pros couldn't outweigh its cons, resulting in a 59% 'No Dice' loss.