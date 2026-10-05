At $9,500, Would You Go Like Hell To Buy This 1986 Dodge Omni Shelby GLH-T?
Bosom buddies Carroll Shelby and Lee Iacocca created the Mustang GT350 in the Sixties and today's Nice Price or No Dice Dodge Omni GLH (which stands for Goes Like Hell) in the Eighties. Let's see if we think this classic hot hatch has a hell of a price.
When I first watched Clarkson, May, and Hammond on 'Top Gear' years ago, one of the things I loved was the Britishisms that peppered their conversations. This was despite the fact that they all speak with something of a mid-Atlantic accent. Examples include calling Nissan's sports car the "Zed" rather than the "Zee," and Toyota's coupe the "Sea-lica" instead of "Sell-ica," as Americans do, mumbled through mouths full of apple pie. Imagine my surprise to discover that it's the U.S. that's the outlier among English-speaking countries. Apparently we have Noah Webster to thank for that.
Regardless of how you pronounce it, the 1976 Toyota Celica GT Liftback we looked at last Friday appeared to be in great shape upon first glance. It wasn't until we took a closer look and uncovered the car's warts that questions arose about its $16,500 asking price. At the end of the day, the car's pros couldn't outweigh its cons, resulting in a 59% 'No Dice' loss.
Charging ahead
It's long been said that sports cars were, for all intents and purposes, killed off in the '80s by the more practical, and oftentimes more capable, hot hatches. Whether that's completely true is debatable. What is a fact is that in the 1980s, Carroll Shelby forged a new path, away from the Cobras and Mustangs of the 1960s to mod a series of small Dodges based on the FWD Charger and its five-door platform mate, the Omni. The former was the sportier of the two, with its low, lean two-door coupe aesthetic, but oddly enough, it's the Omni that people remember.
Maybe it's Shelby's preferred choice of moniker for the car—Omni GLH, which stands for "Goes Like Hell"—that makes it more memorable. Either way, it was one of the hottest hot hatches of the 1980s hot hatch era.
This 1986 Dodge Omni Shelby GLH Turbo is claimed to be a one-owner car since new and, aside from a few age-related issues, appears to be about as nice an example of the model as one is likely to find outside a museum.
Omni past and present
Chrysler introduced the Omni and the identical — except for the badges — Plymouth Horizon for the 1978 model year. Although this was the first FWD subcompact car built in America, Chrysler Europe developed the Omni/Horizon twins. That division wouldn't last past the model's debut year, as it was sold to PSA Peugeot Citroën in mid-1978.
Carroll Shelby entered the picture in the early 1980s, as he was close friends with then-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca. Shelby proposed hot-rodding the Charger and then the Omni, buying a handful of cars and shipping them to his Whittier, California factory for the upgrades. That work included a stiffer suspension, a quicker steering ratio, larger alloy wheels, and, most importantly, more horsepower under the hood.
This Shelby is the even hotter Turbo model, which turns up the wick from the naturally aspirated engine, bumping the 2.2-liter four's power from 110 horses to 146. That's mated to a five-speed manual transaxle with equal-length half-shafts to quell torque steer. According to the seller, the car has only 72,000 miles and belonged to their father, who bought it new. While the ad doesn't state it, we should assume the car has a clean title.
Good and bad
That original owner kept the car in pretty nice shape, and while the ad notes some age-related issues with the paint and a droopy-drawers headliner, the car seems to have held up admirably. Among its assets are the Direct Connection body kit, likely unobtainable today, and the five-lug factory alloys. It also has a cool set of louvers over the hatchback glass, a non-factory addition, but period-correct nonetheless. New tires all around and an OEM fuel pump are additional enhancements.
On the downside, the seller says the A/C has been disconnected because something is on the fritz, causing the compressor to cycle on and off. That's an R12 system, meaning it will need to be switched over to a more environmentally friendly refrigerant, along with fixing the compressor issue. The last noted issue is that the headliner is dropping in places. The interior is otherwise in pretty good shape, although the dash-mounted boost gauge and garish Turbo badge on the glovebox door could be given the heave-ho with no complaints.
To own a Shelby
Buying anything with a Shelby badge these days that was actually built under Shelby's tutelage is, itself, a badge of honor. And while this GLH doesn't have the expected Shelby autograph on the dash—that man did like to sign things—it is a great piece of history from the legendary racer, car builder, and chicken farmer. Could it be worth $9,500 to call it your own?
What's your take on this GLH and that $9,500 asking price? Does that feel like a fair deal to "go like hell"? Or for asking that much, would you tell the seller to "go to hell"?
You decide!
Facebook Marketplace out of Smithville, Missouri, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Glemon for the hookup!
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