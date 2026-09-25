AMC Rambler, Nissan Skyline, Spartan Armored Personnel Carrier: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Folks, happy Friday. You made it! The weather's getting darker and gloomier by the day, but still we have our weekends — even if those weekend days are growing ever shorter and chillier. At least it's leaf-peeping season, rock climbing season, apple picking season, and pumpkin season. We take what we can get in these trying times, and I'll happily take the age of Mr. Autumn Man being upon us.

Now, you might be expecting me to tie this fall weather into some sort of theme for this week's listings, but there's sort of a problem with that: This week's selection is too good to fit into any singular theme. They aren't all projects, or overland rigs, or members of any other unifying group — they're just incredible listings that happen to be near me. I guess, given that last point, they all come from leaf-peeping states? Sure, yeah, let's go with that. Welcome to the Northeast's Dopest Cars.