At $16,500, Might This 1976 Toyota Celica GT Liftback Lift Your Spirits?

When it arrived in 1976, today's Nice Price or No Dice Celica Liftback looked more like a Ford Mustang than did the contemporary Ford Mustang. Today, we'll see whether we like the price on this classic mini-Mustang.

Yesterday we looked at a 1994 Chevy Corvette ZR1, the first model in a long time that showed Chevy was serious about making its sports car a global contender. Here we are now, four more generations into the Corvette's evolution, a path that has turned it from an athletic sports car into a near hypercar. Even in that light, the '90s C4 ZR1 still holds strong appeal. And that's not just for Jorts-wearing Dad-bods either.

In fact, the entire C4 line has gained a reputation as an under-appreciated classic and is currently one of the best values for anyone looking to get into the Corvette scene. Of course, the ZR1 is a special case, although at $24,000, our car, while extremely expensive compared to standard C4 prices, was deemed to be super cheap when it comes to the high-zoot model. You all acknowledged that in the comments and in the 70% 'Nice Price' win the car received.