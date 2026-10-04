The Hummer H2 Was Huge, But Here Are 5 New SUVs That Are Even Bigger

Chances are, if I were to ask you to think of a really big car, you might picture the short-lived 2003-2009 Hummer H2. Back before the last economic crisis, General Motors made an effort to sate the ever-growing penchant for Americans buying bigger SUVs. The military-based H1 was a little too uncouth, loud, and brash for the average daily driver, so the company built a beefed-up bombastic Chevrolet Tahoe that put the mass in massive.

The Hummer H2 was a big, comfy machine built to drive on American streets, and it got a lot of headlines for being too large. While the conversation on fuel economy, emissions, and pedestrian deaths started to rage, this became perhaps the most visible case of corporate maliciousness on the planet. It was a bright yellow bullseye that many pointed to as the ultimate indication of American excess.

The Hummer H2 measured 189.8 inches long, 81.2 inches wide (without mirrors), and 77.8 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 122.8 inches. The Hummer wasn't quite as long as its three-row Suburban chassismate, which had almost 30 inches of length on the H2, and 7.2 inches more wheelbase. It was, however, wider and taller than the Suburban. Cars were just bigger back then, right? We learned from our mistakes during the last era of high gas prices, inflation, and economic uncertainty, revamped our systems and started buying smaller and more economical vehicles to reduce our dependency on oil products, didn't we?

Oh, how wrong you are. Unfortunately, giant gas-guzzlers are all the rage in the U.S. once more. Within minutes of fuel prices returning to normal and automakers getting a taxpayer-funded bailout, we collectively forgot all about the hardships and started buying big SUVs again. Here are five giant machines even more giant-er than the Hummer.