Planters Seeks Three Salty Nut Enthusiasts To Run Its NUTmobile For A Year

The Peanutter role only lasts for a single year, so though applications are open now through Nov. 1, the job takes place from June, 2027 through May, 2028. The year-long role pays $45,000 and includes perks like paid time off accrual; medical, dental, and vision insurance; daily meal expenses; and paid hotel expenses for when you're on the road, which the job listing clarifies is 100% of the time. Qualified applicants must have earned a bachelor's degree, preferably in sales, marketing, journalism, public relations, or communications, and have a valid driver's license and an appetite for adventure, to name a few. Beyond the job application, prospective Peanutters must also submit a video describing why they would make the perfect Peanutter.

The first NUTmobile hit the salty streets 91 years ago in 1935 thanks to a Planters brand salesman, a whole year before Oscar Mayer launched its Wienermobile, which has its own set of requirements. The current NUTmobile, introduced in 2018, is the only one on the road, and Planters says it has "quirky updates like a peanut door handle, a neon-lit selfie station, and a 360-degree exterior cam."

It's not quite as cool as the Mr. Peanut Hot Rod, which debuted in 1999 as a 25-foot-long peanut that featured a giant Mr. Peanut sitting at the rear behind a fake NASCAR engine protruding from the top of the nut, made to commemorate Planters being the official snack food of NASCAR. But it's still a unique ride, to say the least. Need some nut in your life? Apply here!