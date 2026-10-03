Here's How Much 2022 Jeep Wagoneers Have Depreciated In Just 4 Years

After three decades of absence, the Jeep Wagoneer came back for the 2022 model year. Rolling out of a plant in Warren, Michigan, it once again serves as the brand's full-size, three-row SUV. Jeep offered one engine for 2022, a 5.7-liter V8 rated at 392 horsepower and the tow rating tops out at 10,000 pounds. It measures 214.7 inches, weighs 6,244 pounds, seats up to eight, slots beneath the 471-horsepower Grand Wagoneer, and goes after rivals like the Chevrolet Tahoe, the Suburban, and the Expedition. Stickers ran from $63,995 to $83,190 depending on trim, which left plenty of room to fall over four years.

Four years on, the answer depends on who is counting. CarEdge says a 2022 Wagoneer that cost $72,870 new is now worth $40,065, a 45% loss, though its general curve puts any four-year-old Wagoneer at 50.9% of its original price and a five-year-old one at 47.1%. iSeeCars skips the four-year mark, but its 37.7% three-year and 46.8% five-year figures, the latter a $31,917 resale value, bracket the answer.

Kelley Blue Book (KBB) fair purchase prices of $32,500 to $36,400 equal a 49% to 56% loss against sticker, while J.D. Power average transaction prices of $34,460 to $37,085 on the 4WD Series I through III imply 46% to 53% against KBB's original prices. Trade-in values land lower still, at roughly $24,000 to $32,200. If we loosely blend all four, a typical 2022 Wagoneer has lost roughly half its value — not as bad as the worst depreciating SUVs in the last five years — but not much better either.