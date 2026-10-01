At $24,000, Would You Be King (Or Queen) Of The Hill In This 1994 Chevy Corvette ZR1?

With a DOHC engine designed by Lotus and built by Mercury Marine, today's Nice Price or No Dice Corvette ZR1 has a mélange of makers behind its creation. Let's see if it's priced to have us wanting to get our grubby mitts on it.

When I was a kid, my brother had a buddy—oddly enough, actually named Buddy—whose family lived in a house with a den that had a pool table stored in the ceiling. It could be lowered via four cables and an electric motor, with the legs snapping into place as it descended. The family also owned a Vietnam-era DUKW amphibious duck boat, which dominated the circular driveway in front of their house and, as one might expect, drew unfavorable comments from the neighbors.

Owning any sort of large military vehicle in the civilian sector, especially in suburbia, is an unwieldy affair. As a case in point, the 1970 American General M816 military wrecker we looked at on Wednesday raised not only the question of what one would do with such a beast, but also where enough space could be found to store it when not in use. When the truck's $49,500 price tag was added to the equation, things got even more dicey. Eventually, that ended up in an overwhelming 82% 'No Dice' loss, proving the question to be moot.