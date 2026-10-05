Hawaii Is The Only State Without A Highway Patrol, But That Doesn't Mean You Can't Get Pulled Over

When thinking about Hawaii, images of pristine beaches with powdered-sugar sand, hiking trails through verdant mountains, and heaping bowls of authentic poke come to mind. An urban metropolis? Isn't that what we left on the mainland? Yet, Hawaii has more than 950 centerline miles of roadways across its eight major islands.

A disproportionate amount of that asphalt is relegated to the island of Oahu, where the capital city of Honolulu resides, along with nearly 70 percent of the state's 1.4 million kama'aina (locals). True, there are American cities with more people than the entire state of Hawaii. Also true is that Hawaii ranks 46th by total area. However, its diminutive dimensions and overload of humanity put Hawaii 15th in terms of population density, per U.S. Census Bureau data from 2020.

Lots of people need lots of roads. So, like every state in the U.S., Hawaii has highways. City, county, state, and federal — the archipelago has them all. By federal, yes, that includes interstates, but more on that later. What our nation's 50th state doesn't have, though, is a highway patrol, despite the fact there are local officers, state sheriffs, and military cops roaming around.

Still, there's been a push for change. The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE), which already operates as the de facto state police, has recommended and begun implementing dedicated traffic patrol. In addition to airports, the DLE Sheriff Division also handles some traffic enforcement around harbors and state buildings. The unit would target speeding, drunk drivers, and distracted motorists on Oahu highways, as well as ensure large commercial trucks are in regulatory compliance.