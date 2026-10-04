The Patient Zero Of Coupe SUVs Was Likely This Lifted 4WD AMC

The Eagle was designed to meet the specifications of a light truck. This was useful to get around federal fuel economy and emissions rules that were stricter for cars. While the 4WD system was new, the rest of the vehicle was from an existing sedan platform, the AMC Concord, which helped keep design and implementation costs down. Because the Eagle was made from a sedan, it was smaller and easier to drive than any light truck or SUV-type vehicle. It was quieter, and drove closer to a car, both overall benefits.

It was marketed as a vehicle that can do it all — highway, sand, dirt, and snow. The Eagle even had advertisements that showed off a capability of 32 mpg in some versions of the vehicle. It also had six body styles, from a four-door sedan to a two-door notchback. And there was a sport version in the Eagle SX/4, though the specifications are staggering: 4.2-liter inline-6, 100 horsepower, three-speed automatic, 0-60 in 15.6 seconds, quarter-mile in 20 seconds. Top speed? 92 mph.

Speed sure wasn't the thing for this vehicle, was it? Drifting around mud and plowing through snowbanks were its natural elements. Its strength was the new viscous-coupling drive system providing the 4WD. Looking back, 4WD was a win for owners in states that turned cold and snowy for a good portion of the year. This drivetrain let them better manage the slippery conditions.