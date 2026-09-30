At $49,500, Would You Hook Up With This 1970 American General M816 Wrecker?

Acknowledging that it's a bit of a niche vehicle, the seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice AMG M816 wrecker highlights its potential as a logging truck. Whatever usefulness it might provide, it will certainly stand out doing it. Let's decide whether it has an outstanding price, too.

At 1,645 feet at its deepest point, Lake Tahoe, on the California/Nevada border, is the third-deepest lake in North America, bested only by Crater Lake in Oregon and Canada's Great Slave Lake. Lake Tahoe is deep enough to hide the entire Empire State Building, spire and all.

Chevy took the Tahoe name for its line of mid-sized SUVs back in the '90s. All things considered, that was a better choice than Crater, or, more egregiously, Slave. We looked at a mildly refreshed and reconstituted 1997 Chevy Tahoe LT 4X2 on Tuesday, and opinions were split on the work done on the truck and whether it was worth the $13,500 asking price. When the votes were tallied, though, the Tahoe eked out a narrow victory with 54% voting 'Nice Price.'