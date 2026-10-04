Late '80s and early '90s Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) racing is one of the most legendary chapters in professional motorsports. BMW, AMG Mercedes, Audi, Opel, and more sliced and diced all over European race tracks, giving fans thrilling, spark-throwing action and displaying serious driver talent throughout the grid. There are so many moments to highlight, but one in particular went down in 1992 and hasn't been repeated since.

That was when Ellen Lohr drove an AMG Mercedes to become the first woman to win a DTM race, a peak moment of the 141 races she started between 1991 and 1996. It took place at the Hockenheimring, and the wheeling she had to do to outdrive former F1 champion — and one of the best racers ever, ranked by facial hair – Keke Rosberg was something to behold. Back in '92, Lohr and Rosberg were teammates racing factory W201 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution IIs emblazoned with the iconic Berlin 2000 livery.

Thanks to Cosworth ingenuity, then-fancy variable camshaft control, racing-spec internals, and Bosch Motronic handling ignition and fueling, these beasts produced around 360 horsepower from their naturally aspirated 2.5 liters of displacement and could rev to 10,000 RPM. Awesome hardware for an awesome chapter of touring car racing, and one of the greatest touring cars of all time. Lohr has a few near-wins on her racing resume, and has raced in a myriad of series since. Let's take a look at what happened back in '92.