These Are The Best Car Videos Our Readers Have Watched On YouTube Recently

Like pretty much every media company out there, YouTube is still doing its best to pay creators as little money as possible. It sucks to see, but as Google drops its ad rates, and AI slop videos flood the space, there's a downward trend in authentic video content. That makes it all the more impressive see people working hard, making interesting, engaging videos that are actually worth watching.

That also means that if you see something good, you have to share it. If it's cool to you, odds are, others will appreciate it, too. And when we get more eyeballs on the good stuff, the people who deserve it make (at least a little) more money.

Which is why, on Monday, we asked you to share the best automotive YouTube videos you'd seen recently. At the time, I was thinking individual videos, like this recent one about the history of computers in cars, but it looks like most of you decided to recommend whole channels instead. Nothing wrong with that, though. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.