These Are The Best Car Videos Our Readers Have Watched On YouTube Recently
Like pretty much every media company out there, YouTube is still doing its best to pay creators as little money as possible. It sucks to see, but as Google drops its ad rates, and AI slop videos flood the space, there's a downward trend in authentic video content. That makes it all the more impressive see people working hard, making interesting, engaging videos that are actually worth watching.
That also means that if you see something good, you have to share it. If it's cool to you, odds are, others will appreciate it, too. And when we get more eyeballs on the good stuff, the people who deserve it make (at least a little) more money.
Which is why, on Monday, we asked you to share the best automotive YouTube videos you'd seen recently. At the time, I was thinking individual videos, like this recent one about the history of computers in cars, but it looks like most of you decided to recommend whole channels instead. Nothing wrong with that, though. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.
Naptown Tuner
If you own a VW/Audi I strongly recommend Deutsch Auto Parts, Humble Mechanic and Naptown Tuner. About 5 years ago, the engine on my oldest son's 2014 Audi A4 Allroad seized at a red light. He'd bought it straight out of boot camp, putting all of his boot camp earning down on the car, to keep the payment reasonable. But that left his without a cushion for repairs. When the dealership gave him a $10-15k estimate once he'd bought the replacement engine, he called to see if we could do it ourselves. I have a fair bit of tools and experience doing break / fix maintenance on the family vehicles so I said we could figure it out. I watched several of Naptown Tuner's videos on pulling the engine and rebuilding one. I had the job mapped out, with diagrams of every nut and bolt we needed to remove, a planned storage location for the bolts, and all the tools needed.
Once the engine arrived, we both took a week off and started in on Monday evening getting the Audi into service mode. Tuesday we pulled the engine, Wednesday we swapped all the accessories over, Thursday we installed the engine, and Friday and Saturday were spent finishing up. He drove it home on Sunday.
Suggested by: GoPadge
MS539 Restorations
M539, His videos are always very instructive and entertaining. Can't miss it.
Suggested by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
SuperfastMatt
Superfastmatt – He made great project videos a year back, now there are more ads but his old videos are totally worth the watch.
Suggested by: StanceBoy
James May's Planet Gin
James May of James Gin fame (and some other shows or whatever) talking about the joy of owning a beach buggy. It's ten minutes of a man falling in love with a fun summer ride.
Suggested by: Alf Enthusiast
Project Binky
Project Binky ep 43. where it now actually runs.
Suggested by: Pip Bip (hhgttg69)
I Do Cars
I would suggest I Do Cars as a guilty Saturday evening pleasure after the kids and wife go to bed.
Performing a tear-down autopsy on an engine to see why it was condemned. The whole Tundra V35A series is getting spicy with an hour long rebuttal after the last teardown.
Suggested by: ChickenCaesar
driving 4 answers
Driving 4 Answers is great along with the Hagerty channel. For motorcycle stuff Bart is amazing and Fortnine is pretty good.
Suggested by: EMIASB
Throttle House
I really love the Throttle House review of the Lexus LF-A, and at nearly 4 million views, I think this is the video that put them in the running to host the Grand Tour. It's cinematic and goosebump-inducing in its production.
Suggested by: JonRob 951
The Roman Report
I enjoy most of the 'Roman Report' videos from Regular Car Reviews, and I enjoy Technology Connections other videos going over real EV ownership experience and renewable energy more generally.
It's technically only indirectly related to cars but his video on renewable technology lies ought to be required viewing for people in the US.
Suggested by: Connor Paull
SimonFordman
simonfordman is one of the best. No talk, just work and I always learn something new.
Nononsenseknowhow is also up there. His travel videos are great and he seems like a really nice guy in real life.
Suggested by: Tex