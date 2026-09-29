At $13,500, Is This Restored 1997 Chevy Tahoe LT Something You Might Dive Into?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Tahoe claims to have restored 8 of the trucks, so they might know a thing or two about how to make them presentable. Let's find out whether this tidy, slightly non-stock truck is worth our admiration.

Shakespeare once averred that "beauty is in the eye of the beholder," to which Canadian caricatures, Bob and Doug McKenzie, would likely reply, "beauty, eh!" Tolstoy, of course, went on to ruin it for us all, claiming, "It is amazing how complete is the delusion that beauty is goodness." Thanks a lot, Leo!

The 2004 BMW 325xiT we looked at on Monday was sure a beauty. According to its seller, the car had been babied to adulthood and was now ready for a new owner to take over. At a $13,991 asking price, quite a few of you might (hypothetically, of course) be willing to adopt that mantle. The comments and the 63% 'Nice Price' win the car enjoyed proved it.