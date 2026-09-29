At $13,500, Is This Restored 1997 Chevy Tahoe LT Something You Might Dive Into?
The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Tahoe claims to have restored 8 of the trucks, so they might know a thing or two about how to make them presentable. Let's find out whether this tidy, slightly non-stock truck is worth our admiration.
Shakespeare once averred that "beauty is in the eye of the beholder," to which Canadian caricatures, Bob and Doug McKenzie, would likely reply, "beauty, eh!" Tolstoy, of course, went on to ruin it for us all, claiming, "It is amazing how complete is the delusion that beauty is goodness." Thanks a lot, Leo!
The 2004 BMW 325xiT we looked at on Monday was sure a beauty. According to its seller, the car had been babied to adulthood and was now ready for a new owner to take over. At a $13,991 asking price, quite a few of you might (hypothetically, of course) be willing to adopt that mantle. The comments and the 63% 'Nice Price' win the car enjoyed proved it.
Blazing a trail to Tahoe
It seems the general consensus among automakers that everyone should try to find that elusive last niche in the SUV/crossover market and fill it with some sort of new tall wagon or a variant of an existing one. That was the path General Motors forged in the 1990s, indirectly replacing the full-sized Blazer with a smaller model, and directly replacing it with the Tahoe two-door. Seeing how well that game plan went, the company then expanded the Tahoe line to include a four-door (well, five-door) edition, serving as a baby bruh to the overly large and unwieldy Suburban.
This 1997 Chevy Tahoe LT isn't just an example of the model matriculation that GM undertook in the 1990s; it's also a fairly well-executed light restoration that included a new coat of paint, several mechanical updates, and, from the looks of it, a lot of time spent underneath scrubbing with a bristle brush and then rattle canning the results. A slight drop in the front suspension and a set of Torque Thrust alloys from American Racing emphasize that this is a four-by-two truck. The lack of a driven front axle may turn off some, although it could appeal to others who don't see the need for the added complexity and increased fuel costs.
Respect the Vortec
Under the hood is the model's standard engine for the time, a 5.7-liter Vortec V8. Fitted to the Tahoe, that mill made 250 horsepower and a solid 325 pound-feet of torque. Behind that is a four-speed overdrive automatic, also standard for the time. Per the description in the ad, the engine has had a thorough going-over externally, with new gaskets and seals, belts and pulleys, and new ignition and electrical components.
Additional updates include new steering and suspension components, including a fresh quartet of KYB shocks and an alignment. Not wanting the brakes to feel left out, that system has been given new rotors and pads in the front, turned drums in the back, and a new booster to keep them all clamping as they should.
The seller says the truck was originally sold in Texas and then spent much of its life in Arizona, so rust isn't an issue. Mileage is reportedly 127,000 miles, which is neither way too much nor suspiciously too little for our liking. At any rate, with all the work that's been done, an even higher number might still prove acceptable.
Clean as a bean
All that work has resulted in a truck that looks great. The white with black roof/pillar combo is an interesting choice and gives the Tahoe a bit of a reverse-police-car look. Along with the fresh paint, the truck has had all its lighting updated to LEDs, and it has a new front bumper that is also all kinds of shiny. In the back, it has the Dutch doors that everybody seems to like.
From the description, the interior wasn't left out of the updates either. It received new leather upholstery on the front buckets and folding rear bench. Below that is new carpeting, though it doesn't seem to extend to the load area. An aftermarket Pioneer head unit that offers Bluetooth phone connectivity was also mounted in the dash. It all looks to be in great condition and a comfortable place to pile on the miles as long as you're okay with the Play-Doh styling of the interiors GM was foisting on buyers when this truck was new.
Get in and go?
In fact, if you're OK with all the decisions this Tahoe's renovator has made, you need nothing to make it a solid daily driver except for maybe a spare tire under the rear. That's an odd omission, but perhaps one we can let slide if we like the truck's $13,500 asking price. That selling price gets you a turn-key, clean-title truck that probably has a lot of life left to give and might make its next owner's neighbors think some cool cops are staking out the street.
Is all the work that has gone into it really worth that much cash? The seller says they have restored eight Tahoes and thinks that "Now's the time." The time for what, they don't say, but it's implied that this truck will only increase in value.
Do you agree with that assertion? More importantly, do you agree with the seller's $13,500 asking price to get in on the ground floor? Or is that too much for someone else's idea of what a restoration should look like?
You decide!
Phoenix, Arizona, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Help me out with Nice Price or No Dice. Hit me up at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.