Chevy HHR Driver Crashes Through Texas Kroger's Doors At 4:30 A.M., Expects Us To Believe He Only Did It Because He Really Had To Use The Bathroom

Thankfully, Lancaster didn't injure or kill anyone, and he stuck around long enough for the cops to arrest him. For now, he's faces a single third-degree felony charge — criminal mischief causing greater than $30,000 in property damage and less than $150,000. According to the Fort Bend County Jail's inmate roster, the judge set Lancaster's bail at $50,000, and he still has yet to bond out. According to the NYT, it's also unclear if he's retained a lawyer.

But while you and I both have all sorts of questions about the real reason Lancaster drove through the front doors of a Texas Kroger at 4:30 in the morning, the Rosenberg Police Department doesn't sound all that interested in getting to the bottom of things. "All he said was the doors were locked and he had to use the restroom," the department spokesperson said in a statement. The part where Lancaster allegedly chose to use his car as a weapon instead of visiting the 24-hour Sunoco that's literally right down the street.

Of course, we are talking about a Mississippi man driving through Texas in the early morning hours. Maybe he really did have to go, and it clouded his judgment so badly, he really did think crashing into a Kroger was his only option. He drives an HHR, so it isn't completely out of the question. In some ways, that might actually be worse than the alternative, which is that a fully grown elder Gen X-er got mad at Kroger for not being open before 5 a.m. and decided to punish the store for its sins.

Still, shoutout to those breakaway doors. Replacing them won't be cheap, but it looks like they snapped off nice and clean without significant damage to the building itself. Almost like grocery stores prepare for this sort of thing. A Kroger spokesperson, apparently unaware of which company they work for or how it treats its workers, also gave a statement to the NYT, saying, "The safety of our associates and customers is one of our core values."