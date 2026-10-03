Weird And Quirky Consequences You Might Experience When Your EV Gets Close To 0% Charge

Like your gas car, an EV constantly runs math in the background to determine remaining range. If you flip the way your brain thinks, consider that the amount of gas in the tank of your car is no different from a battery. Both supply power to move the car.

What's all that got to do with range – and running out of it? EV makers tend to show you your EV's battery percentage, which is like an O.G. full-to-empty meter in a gas car. When you're down to an eighth of a tank, that really only has value if you have a rough idea of your car's fuel economy and tank size. With an EV, you'd need the size of its battery and its per-mile efficiency (miles per kWh). You can typically see the latter in the instrument cluster, but knowing your car is traveling four miles per kWh and its battery size still requires doing a lot of math in your head to calculate the remaining range.

So, as with late-model gas cars, EV makers show you range in miles. As you get closer to 0% charge, the car often goes into limp mode, where performance falters. The owner's manual of the Chevy Equinox EV actually says you'll experience,= "reduced acceleration," but that "brake and steering assist will continue to operate." The Hyundai Ioniq 5 manual says, "The driving speed may be limited, and the vehicle may not properly drive uphill." Ominously, the Kia EV6 manual reads, "Go to a safe place and request rescue." And, yes, it gets quirkier from here. One of your biggest challenges might be the 12-volt battery, not the high-voltage one.