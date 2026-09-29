This Fast Ford Impressed U.K. Enthusiasts. U.S. Enthusiasts, Sadly Not So Much

In a global economy, the cars offered in the U.S. market are often seen across the rest of the world — and particularly the enthusiast models. The Porsche 911, for example, is much the same here as it is in Europe, and the same goes for the Volkswagen GTI, save for a few select trims. Irritatingly, Europe gets the current fastest front-wheel drive production car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the GTI Edition 50, but for some reason, we do not. But I digress. The point is that most performance models make it to markets worldwide.

But more than 25 years ago, Ford gave the U.S. something based on a European sports sedan, but with a slightly different body. It was called the Ford SVT Contour, but it was sold across the pond as the Ford Mondeo ST200, and it was adored by U.K. customers.

The SVT was America's answer to the sport compact class' rising popularity: About 200 horsepower, solely manual-equipped, more enthusiastic suspension tuning, and bespoke bodywork to show its intentions. The ST200 had the same engine, transmission, and focus on fun, but while this fast Ford impressed U.K. enthusiasts, it wasn't such a hit in the U.S. It may sound like blasphemy nowadays, especially amongst Jalopnik readers, but sales numbers don't lie. Here's what made these cars special, and why, seemingly, the Brits received it far better.