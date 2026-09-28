At $13,991, Will This 2004 BMW 325xiT Make For A Quick Estate Sale?

According to the seller's research, today's Nice Price or No Dice 325xiT is one of only 10 equally equipped estates BMW brought over in 2004, painted in "Japan Red." That, along with the car's kit and presentation, should pique our interest. We'll have to see if the price tag earns our attention.

While his TV show character drove Saabs, in real life, Jerry Seinfeld has a penchant for Porsches. A total count of cars isn't readily available, but the general consensus is that the stand-up comedian's collection includes "a lot" of cars. One has to wonder how people like Seinfeld or our buddy, Jay Leno, manage basic maintenance on their collection. It's obvious you can't drive all of them all the time, and things like tires age out and need replacing for safety's sake, even if they still have plenty of tread.

That was the conundrum we faced last Friday, when the seller of the 1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet informed prospective buyers in the ad that the car's tires have date stamps that are a decade old. Naturally, that meant new tires were on the to-do list, an added expense on top of the car's $17,500 asking price. That aspect, along with a dashboard cracked from age and the sun, turned enough of you off that, while not egregiously priced, the Porsche fell in a narrow 53% 'No Dice' loss.