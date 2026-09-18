Ford Aerostar Monster Truck, Suzuki Katana Restomod, De Tomaso Pantera: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Folks, welcome to Friday. It's okay, you're safe, you made it. The weekday can no longer harm you, and you've got two whole days of freedom until you're forced to return to the drudgery of office life. I'll be spending those couple of days rock climbing in the woods of Massachusetts, retiring to a campground each night, but maybe you've got other plans. Something less mosquito-infested, perhaps.

If you're lacking in plans, though, boy do I have some suggestions for you. Have you considered taking on an automotive project to fill your empty hours? After all, we're all just plagued with too much free time these days, and sometimes you just need a busted (or temporarily-not-busted) car to fix up and maintain. Conveniently for you, I've found some truly fantastic picks for this week's slides — cars that either are broken, or will almost certainly be broken soon (plus one immaculate parts-hauler). Let's take a week at this week's Dopest Cars.