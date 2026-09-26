Being A Total Jerk On Public Transit In Singapore Is About To Get Very Expensive

As gas prices reach new heights globally, Americans, as well as the rest of the world, have taken to public transit more than ever in hopes to save a few extra dollars. Unfortunately not all public transit is created equal and "public" really does mean the public — inviting some of your sketchiest transit horror stories, like my own encounter with a man on a NYC subway train doing the five-knuckle shuffle under his coat. Singapore, however, is doubling down on laws it already put into place to tamper this sort of gross behavior and is now issuing fines to annoying riders, reports CNN.

Signs providing guidance to Singapore's public transit riders on appropriate behavior began popping up on buses in December 2024. There, riders were advised to keep noise levels down, use only one seat, and avoid sitting on the floor, according to The Independent. The city-state's parliament then passed an amendment in October of last year giving public authorities the ability to handle the problematic behaviors themselves. Drivers are only able to remove individuals from the bus or involve proper authorities like the police. Authorized staff of one of the multiple transit operators are able to issue "administrative notifications to passengers suspect of committing an offense." The Land Transport Authority is able to take on a formal investigation into the disruptive behavior from there.

Issued notifications can result in the latest fines established for Singapore's disruptive behaviors on public transit property, such as placing feet (gross or nice) on a seat, sharing a call, music, or one's Tik Tok scrolling audio in loud volumes, leaving trash behind, or eating and drinking. Those alone could cost offending riders about 500 SGD or $390. Dirtying any property of the transit authority, or causing danger to fellow riders could cost as much as 5,000 SGD, or $3,900. All of these new fees and blanket rules align with pre-existing guidelines on Singapore's subway system.